Romford Recorder > News

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 3:00 PM February 15, 2022
Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Police were called to Chatteris Avenue, Romford, last September, where they found Adam Rainbird, an inquest hearing was told. - Credit: Google Streetview

A young man from Romford died from “multiple drug toxicity”, a court has heard. 

Adam Michael Albert Rainbird, 38, was found dead at his home in Chatteris Avenue on September 3, 2021. 

An inquest into his death was opened by coroner Nadia Persaud on Tuesday, February 15 at the Adult College in Ripple Road, Barking. 

Coroner’s officer Brenda Dowsett said police were “called to the home for a welfare check, as he had not been in touch with family for a few days”. 

A post mortem at Queen’s Hospital and toxicological tests gave Mr Rainbird’s preliminary cause of death as “multiple drug toxicity”, Ms Dowsett said.

A full inquest was scheduled for July 11, 2022. 

When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.


