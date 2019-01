Pedestrian hit by car outside Hornchurch Underground Station

The accident happened outside Hornchurch station just before 5pm. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside Hornchurch Underground Station.

Police were called just before 5pm today, Saturday, January 19. The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also attended.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.