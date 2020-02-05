Search

Accident on the A127 causes road closures between Romford and Upminster

PUBLISHED: 10:08 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 05 February 2020

An accident on the A127 Southend Arterial Road has been causing delays this morning. Picture: Google

A collision on the A127 Southend Arterial Road in Hornchurch has been causing delays this morning.

Police were called at 7.51am on Wednesday, February 5 to reports of a collision on the A127 near Wingletye Lane, Havering.

Police and ambulance have attended the scene.

Three people are believed to have been injured, none have life threatening or life changing injuries.

No arrests have been made and road closures remain in place.

