Accessible Transport for All event in Romford raises £387 for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:31 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 25 June 2019

Even organiser Michael Lloyd with Caroline Pidgeon, deputy chairwoman of the GLA transport committee, and Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster. Picture: Michael Lloyd

Michael Lloyd

An Accessible Transport for All event in Romford raised £387 for the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation.

The drop-in session at the YMCA on Friday, June 21, was held to promote the accessible transport services provided by TfL in east London for people with mobility difficulties.

There was a large turnout including members of Havering Council and MP for Hornchurch and Upminster Julia Lopez.

The deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander was also present and spoke about the work that has already been done and the improvements that still need to happen to make accessible transport seamless for all.

And Caroline Pidgeon, London Assembly Member and deputy chairwoman of the transport committee at City Hall, shared her views about accessibility on the London transport network, local charities and national charities also attended.

The event was organised by Michael Lloyd, a local resident, who frequently campaigns for accessible transport within the borough.

TfL Rail funded the event and representatives from TfL Rail, River Piers, Emirates Airline. Stagecoach, Arriva, Dial-a-Ride, London Taxi Card and London City Airport were available to answer questions on how they address access requirements.

