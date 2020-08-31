Search

Lay All Your Love on the ultimate ABBA experience - the O2's Super Troupers exhibition

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 December 2019

Abba's Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson performing on stage.

DPA/PA Images

DPA/PA Images

Dancing Queens and Super Troupers alike can, from today, Take a Chance on an immersive exhibition at London's O2 paying tribute to the world's most famous Swedish supergroup.

The Arrival room at the O2. Picture: David BloomThe Arrival room at the O2. Picture: David Bloom

ABBA: Super Troupers - The Exhibition brings to life the world of chart-topping pop sensations ABBA - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid "Frida" Lyngstad.

It opens to the public today (Friday, December 6) and runs until August 31 2020.

Last night, a special preview event was held to give journalists an exclusive first look and, seeing as my girlfriend is an absolute ABBA fiend, I could think of no-one better to take a long.

Obviously she loved it. But even I, more of an ABBA absorber than an ABBA absolutist, had a great time.

The Folkpark room at the O2. Picture: David BloomThe Folkpark room at the O2. Picture: David Bloom

With the aid of a touchscreen tablet and your own audio guide, the experience takes you from the very beginning, charting each members birth and rise to prominence in Sweden's 60s music scene before a fateful meeting on the road between Björn and Benny set the four of them on the path to global stardom.

You may also want to watch:

There are behind the scenes tales from all four members as you make your way from room to room, starting with a look at life in 1970s Britain to set the scene before learning about Swedish folkparks in a faux-wooden glade scented with pine needles.

That might sound a bit out of place, but in fact the folkpark's help explain ABBA's birth from Sweden's folk scene and it's not long before you're learning about the band's early days and the Eurovision triumph that put them firmly on the world stage.

The Super Troupers room at the O2. Picture: David BloomThe Super Troupers room at the O2. Picture: David Bloom

I won't go into intricate detail about each of the other rooms participants make their way through, except to say that each of ABBA's eight multi-million selling albums has its own dedicated space - a personal highlight being the neon dancefloor of the Voulez-Vous (Ah Ha) room...

By the time you reach the end of the fully immersive experience and come face to face with a recreation of an ABBA superfan's living room and four incredibly creepy puppets of the foursome, there will only be one thing left to say.

And that, of course, is Thank You For The Music.

ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition is at the O2 Arena from Friday December 6 2019 to Monday, August 31 2020.

Tickets available at abbasupertroupers.com or by calling 08442 491 000.

Tickets are also available at eventim.co.uk.

