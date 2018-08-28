Search

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

PUBLISHED: 08:35 21 January 2019

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

Archant

Police and firefighters searched for around an hour to find the driver of an abandoned overturned car in Wennington.

Firefighters were called by police called at 8.23pm yesterday, January 20, to reports of a crash on the exit slip road of the eastbound A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange.

There they found a black Audi 4X4 which had flipped over onto its roof and was caught up in trees, bushes and undergrowth.

There was no sign of the driver, who left before the arrival of emergency services.

Firefighters and police searched for the driver for around an hour in order to establish their condition, with temperatures below freezing.

They used thermal imaging cameras and a police helicopter to no avail.

The abandoned car was winched onto its wheels and a temporary road closure was removed by 9pm.

Three fire engines and more than 20 firefighters attended.

