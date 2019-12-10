Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash
PUBLISHED: 08:01 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 10 December 2019
Archant
A car crash which closed two lanes of the A13 heading into London between Rainham and Barking is causing heavy delays for drivers this morning.
Transport for London has confirmed that lanes one and two of the A13 at the Thames Gateway, near the junction with Ferry Lane, are currently blocked due to a collision.
Traffic is slow on approach and there is no current estimate how long disruption is expected to last.
It is believed all three emergency services are on the scene.
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed officers were called at just after 7.45am to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.
There are no reports of any major injuries but two lanes remain closed to traffic (as of 8am).