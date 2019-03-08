Search

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

PUBLISHED: 08:10 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 10 July 2019

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward after a 50-year-old motorcyclist from Harold Wood died following a collision on the A127 in Upminster.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 09am Wednesday, July 3 following reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the eastbound (Southend bound) carriageway of the A127 Southend Arterial Road.

The collision occurred shortly after the Hall Lane interchange.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital where his condition was deemed critical.

Sadly, he died of his injuries on the evening of Saturday, 6 July.

His family are aware; though formal identification has not yet taken place, his family have given permission for him to be named as Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood.

A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course.

Det Con Darren Case from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is leading the investigation .

He said: "We continue to work to piece together the events leading up to this fatal collision.

"I am particularly keen to hear from the occupants of two vehicles who were travelling behind Mr Chapman's motorcycle and would have witnessed the collision - these vehicles are described as a white van and a black car.

"Please get in contact as soon as possible."

Any witnesses to the collision or drivers that may have captured the collision on dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 2012/3July.

