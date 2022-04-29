News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Articulated lorry carrying 27 tonnes of scrap metal catches fire on A127

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:44 AM April 29, 2022
An articulated lorry carrying 27 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire on the A127 near to Hornchurch

An articulated lorry carrying 27 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire on the A127 near to Hornchurch - Credit: Google

Rush hour commuters in Hornchurch faced huge delays this morning after an articulated lorry carrying 27 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire on the A127.

The fire erupted just after 6am today (April 29) as the lorry was driving on the Southend Arterial Road near Wingletye Lane.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews using three engines had the blaze under control within three hours. 

The fire, which destroyed half of the lorry's trailer, is being investigated by the LFB.

A spokesperson confirmed crews are currently at the scene tidying up and finishing off, and said they will be there for at least another hour.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Crews from Hornchurch, Barking and Harold Wood are at the scene.

London Live News
Hornchurch News
Romford News
East London News

Don't Miss

Headmasters of Drapers' Academy, Darren Luckhurst. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Harold Hill school locked down by police

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information about a watch that was stolen from an elderly woman as she walked in Finsbury Park.

London Live News

Police appeal for witnesses after 'serious collision' on the A127

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Danny Woodhouse

Parking dispute leaves Romford club owners 'fighting fines'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Belly owners

Gallery

'Best dessert shop in town': The Belly in Collier Row opens to huge turnout

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon