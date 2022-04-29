An articulated lorry carrying 27 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire on the A127 near to Hornchurch - Credit: Google

Rush hour commuters in Hornchurch faced huge delays this morning after an articulated lorry carrying 27 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire on the A127.

The fire erupted just after 6am today (April 29) as the lorry was driving on the Southend Arterial Road near Wingletye Lane.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews using three engines had the blaze under control within three hours.

The fire, which destroyed half of the lorry's trailer, is being investigated by the LFB.

A spokesperson confirmed crews are currently at the scene tidying up and finishing off, and said they will be there for at least another hour.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Crews from Hornchurch, Barking and Harold Wood are at the scene.