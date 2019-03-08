Search

Online fundraiser for 'true gent' Colin Chapman exceeds £5,000 target after biker dies of injuries sustained in A127 crash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 July 2019

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

An online fundraiser to help pay funeral costs for a motorcyclist who died after a crash in Upminster last week has raised more than £5,000 in six days.

On Wednesday morning (July 10) the Metropolitan Police confirmed that 50-year-old Colin Chapman, from Harold Wood, died from his injuries in hospital on Saturday (July 6).

He had been involved in a collision with a car on the A127, just after the Hall Lane interchange, on Wednesday, July 3.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

Colin - who ran a builders' business in Canvey Island and was a world record holding fire breather - was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but never recovered from his injuries.

An online fundraiser for Colin's family was originally set up by his best friend Mark Hassell on GoFundMe.com while Colin was still alive in hospital.

In it, Mark wrote: "Colin is the life and soul of the party.

"He is a true gent in so many ways that is always going out of his way for others.

"He is a man that has worked tirelessly over the years to help so many people less fortunate than himself.

"This includes raising thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK earlier this year to giving out survival packages to the homeless in London during the harshest of winters, all out of his own money.

"There are so many things this man has done for others, he would do anything for anyone, any time of the day or night.

"But now he needs your help."

As of this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10). the fundraiser has already surpassed its £5,000 target, and in the wake of Colin's death Mark was quick to thank everyone who had contributed.

On Monday he wrote: "Thank you so, so much. So much has been raised in such a short time.

"Colin would have really felt the love and would be shining down with the biggest of smiles.

"This means so much to Charlotte and his family. It means so much to me, I can't express in words. So thank you."

To donate towards Colin's funeral costs and support his family at this difficult time, visit www.gofundme.com/help-someone-who-has-always-helped-others

