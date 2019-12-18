Search

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:35 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 18 December 2019

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Archant

A hit and run last night in Gallows Corner left two people in hospital with minor injuries.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to a crash involving two cars in Colchester Road, near the junction with Gallows Corner at 11:23pm on Tuesday December 17.

The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene on foot prior to the police's arrrival and no arrests have been made yet.

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said three patients were treated at the scene and two men were subsequently taken to hospital.

The Met Police said: "Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8340/17DEC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

