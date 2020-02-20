Rainham artist to reveal sculpture made entirely of rubbish from Rainham Marshes

Otis Griffith's newest project is being unveiled at Thames Chase Forest Centre on Friday February 21. Picture: Otis Griffith Otis Griffith

A Rainham sculptor who uses only scrap metal and plastic will be revealing his newest 6ft sculpture today (Friday, February 21).

The piece is marine-themed, as Otis has used exclusviely rubbish from Rainham marshes. Picture: Otis Griffith The piece is marine-themed, as Otis has used exclusviely rubbish from Rainham marshes. Picture: Otis Griffith

For this piece, the Manta Ray, Otis Griffith exclusively used rubbish and plastic from Rainham Marshes.

He said: "I've been working on the Manta Ray since December, I made a collection of birds last year and then thought I'd try some kind of sea creature and after a walk down the Thames and seeing all the rubbish on the shore line, I thought I'd make a statement piece highlighting the rubbish in our seas, waterways and oceans of fish.

"I chose a green sea turtle and the idea was to fill his whole body with collected rubbish, single use plastics. I went on to create a 6ft sculpture entirely filled with collected rubbish.

Visitors of Thames Chase Forest Centre, Pike Lane and the public are encouraged to watch the unveiling. Picture: Otis Griffith Visitors of Thames Chase Forest Centre, Pike Lane and the public are encouraged to watch the unveiling. Picture: Otis Griffith

The reveal will be taking place at noon in the Barn at Thames Chase Forest Centre.