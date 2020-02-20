Search

Advanced search

Rainham artist to reveal sculpture made entirely of rubbish from Rainham Marshes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 February 2020

Otis Griffith's newest project is being unveiled at Thames Chase Forest Centre on Friday February 21. Picture: Otis Griffith

Otis Griffith's newest project is being unveiled at Thames Chase Forest Centre on Friday February 21. Picture: Otis Griffith

Otis Griffith

A Rainham sculptor who uses only scrap metal and plastic will be revealing his newest 6ft sculpture today (Friday, February 21).

The piece is marine-themed, as Otis has used exclusviely rubbish from Rainham marshes. Picture: Otis GriffithThe piece is marine-themed, as Otis has used exclusviely rubbish from Rainham marshes. Picture: Otis Griffith

For this piece, the Manta Ray, Otis Griffith exclusively used rubbish and plastic from Rainham Marshes.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I've been working on the Manta Ray since December, I made a collection of birds last year and then thought I'd try some kind of sea creature and after a walk down the Thames and seeing all the rubbish on the shore line, I thought I'd make a statement piece highlighting the rubbish in our seas, waterways and oceans of fish.

"I chose a green sea turtle and the idea was to fill his whole body with collected rubbish, single use plastics. I went on to create a 6ft sculpture entirely filled with collected rubbish.

Visitors of Thames Chase Forest Centre, Pike Lane and the public are encouraged to watch the unveiling. Picture: Otis GriffithVisitors of Thames Chase Forest Centre, Pike Lane and the public are encouraged to watch the unveiling. Picture: Otis Griffith

The reveal will be taking place at noon in the Barn at Thames Chase Forest Centre.

Most Read

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

Raiders face biggest weekend of the season against Bracknell Bees

Mason Webster in the Raiders Havering Mind charity shirt (Pic: John Scott)

Dagenham boss McMahon facing selection headaches

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020

Rainham artist to reveal sculpture made entirely of rubbish from Rainham Marshes

Otis Griffith's newest project is being unveiled at Thames Chase Forest Centre on Friday February 21. Picture: Otis Griffith

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA
Drive 24