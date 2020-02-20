Rainham artist to reveal sculpture made entirely of rubbish from Rainham Marshes
PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 February 2020
Otis Griffith
A Rainham sculptor who uses only scrap metal and plastic will be revealing his newest 6ft sculpture today (Friday, February 21).
For this piece, the Manta Ray, Otis Griffith exclusively used rubbish and plastic from Rainham Marshes.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "I've been working on the Manta Ray since December, I made a collection of birds last year and then thought I'd try some kind of sea creature and after a walk down the Thames and seeing all the rubbish on the shore line, I thought I'd make a statement piece highlighting the rubbish in our seas, waterways and oceans of fish.
"I chose a green sea turtle and the idea was to fill his whole body with collected rubbish, single use plastics. I went on to create a 6ft sculpture entirely filled with collected rubbish.
The reveal will be taking place at noon in the Barn at Thames Chase Forest Centre.