Stressed about pending A-level results? Here are tips and advice to help you through the day

Young people across London will be receiving their A-level results today, Thursday, August 15. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

It's that time of year again when many students from across the country are waking up feeling anxious as judgement day has arrived: A-level results day.

But fear not, the Exam Results Helpline, provided by the National Careers Service, has partnered up with Mental Health UK to put together tips and advice for young people on how to manage their emotions on the day and what to do if their exam results are unexpected.

Exercise:

Exercise can help young people to stay healthy and ready to take on the day.

It also helps to improve mood and general wellbeing and help boost self-esteem - so on the day of receiving exam results, young people could start the day by engaging in some light physical activity, perhaps with a yoga session or a short walk in the park.

Eat a balanced diet:

Eating a healthy and balanced diet is crucial for mental and physical health. For students and young people feeling the pressure in the run up to exam results it can become all too easy to overindulge. We'd suggest stepping away from those doughnuts on results day morning and swapping it for a healthy alternative, like porridge or fruit, to kick-start the day in the best way possible. Another important way to maintain a healthy diet in the lead up to receiving your results is by staying well hydrated, drinking plenty of water and avoiding too many caffeinated or alcoholic drinks - this will just increase feelings of anxiety.

Do something nice:

After receiving exam results, students should go and celebrate no matter what the circumstance may be.

It's important to reward the sheer hard work and determination involved with getting exam results and a great way to do this is by planning something special with loved ones.

Some people choose to celebrate success with alcohol but remember that drinking can also have a powerful effect on your mood so it's important to consider this if you choose to drink.

Seek expert advice:

Whether young people attain the results they wanted, or do better or worse than expected, expert advice can be helpful.

The National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline (0800 100 900) is a free service available for both parents and young people to seek advice and support following exam results.

It can seem like quite a daunting prospect for students to pick up the phone to a careers adviser, but speaking to someone can really ease the pressure and help students to get their bearings following exam results.

For instance, if the student has really pulled it out the bag and exceeded their grade requirements, they might not have considered all the doors now open to them.

Careers adviser at the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline, Sophie Graham said: "Exam results day can cause anxiety for both young people and their parents alike, which is why it's really important to make sure they are seeking proper advice from the experts about what their results mean for them and what to do next.

"The different routes on offer to young people are varied and personal and there's no one set answer or perfect formula (if you get x, do y).

"Young people need to make sure that they are making the right decisions based on their own strengths, interests and all the options available.

"By giving the Exam Results Helpline a call they will receive free, expert advice, tailored to their strengths and interests."

Head of advice and information service at Mental Health UK, Laura Peters added: "Exam results can be a stressful time.

"This means it is very important that young people put their mental health first and make sure they are taking care of themselves.

"Our top tips are a great place to start. Students can also give the Exam Results Helpline a call for expert careers advice about what to do after exam results, if they are feeling unsure of their next step."

The helpline number (0800 100 900) will be available between 8am-10pm and will be available from Wednesday, August 14, and Thursday, August 29, following GCSE results day.

For more information, visit here