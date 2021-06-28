News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Smoke and 'loud bang' alerts resident to Hornchurch house blaze

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:58 AM June 28, 2021   
Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from the Hornchurch and Acton fire station attended the scene. - Credit: PA

A fire in Hornchurch has damaged part of a garage attached to a semi-detached house.  

It is thought that the fire was accidental and caused by resistive heating in the plug of an extension lead.  

The Maylands Avenue blaze was discovered when a resident saw smoke going past some patio doors and heard a “loud band” from the garage, according to the London Fire Brigade. 

Firefighters were called to the scene at 12.55pm on June 27 and had got the fire under control by 2.10pm.  

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from the Hornchurch and Acton fire stations attended the incident.  

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Overloaded sockets are one of the most common causes of electrical fires.  

“Always use a fused ‘inline’ type, not the plug-in cube type. Some electrical appliances use more power than others, so be mindful not to overload extension leads and always check that you’re using the right fuse for the plug. 

  Smoke and 'loud bang' alerts resident to Hornchurch house blaze
“Power-hungry appliances such as kettles, toasters and microwaves shouldn’t be on the same extension.  

“It’s also important to fully unwind drum extension leads. If you leave them coiled, they can overheat and cause a fire.” 


