News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

9/11 memorial event in Romford marks 20 years since terror attacks

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 4:23 PM September 14, 2021   
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and Havering mayor John Mylod prepare to lay flowers outside Havering Town Hall

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and Havering mayor John Mylod prepare to lay flowers outside Havering Town Hall to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 - Credit: Andrew Rosindell MP

A memorial event was held in Romford to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Dignitaries including Havering Council leader Damian White and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell were at the Havering Town Hall ceremony to honour those who lost their lives in the atrocities.

Mr Rosindell and Havering mayor John Mylod raised the American flag outside the town hall.

Flowers were also laid at a plaque remembering 176 staff from insurance company Aon, which also has offices in Romford, who died when the World Trade Center's south tower collapsed.

The American flag was hoisted outside Havering Town Hall

The American flag was hoisted outside Havering Town Hall - Credit: Andrew Rosindell MP

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, which saw hijackers fly planes into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. A fourth crashed in Pennsylvania.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Rosindell said he was "proud" to raise the flag, adding: "May their souls rest in peace and that we who remain find the courage to fight such evil and make our world better for all humanity."

Dignitaries including senior Havering Council figures were in attendance

Dignitaries including senior Havering Council figures were in attendance - Credit: Havering Council

Among those who died was former Campion School pupil Michael Cunningham, 39.

Michael had moved to the USA and worked as a broker in the south tower of the World Trade Center.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hornchurch pub licensing meeting postponed due to 'possibly prejudicial' email
  2. 2 New salon and spa planned for Romford shopping centre
  3. 3 New Taco Bell restaurant to open in Romford
  1. 4 Romford car storage shed and pressure washer consumed by blaze
  2. 5 Romford woman's death must end profit-driven private care, report finds
  3. 6 New dad to hike 400 miles from Romford to Edinburgh in 10 days
  4. 7 'It covers everything': Waste company pledges to review as dust envelopes industrial estate
  5. 8 New Gidea Park Co-op branch receives 'great response' on opening
  6. 9 Warning: M25 delays as QE2 bridge closed due to police incident
  7. 10 Cast your vote to pick Romford's favourite pub, cafe and restaurant
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brick Lane Bagel Co

Business

Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch Road Post Office

New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Co-op store opening

New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Upminster bus stop

Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon