9/11 memorial event in Romford marks 20 years since terror attacks

Published: 4:23 PM September 14, 2021

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and Havering mayor John Mylod prepare to lay flowers outside Havering Town Hall to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 - Credit: Andrew Rosindell MP

A memorial event was held in Romford to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Dignitaries including Havering Council leader Damian White and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell were at the Havering Town Hall ceremony to honour those who lost their lives in the atrocities.

Mr Rosindell and Havering mayor John Mylod raised the American flag outside the town hall.

Flowers were also laid at a plaque remembering 176 staff from insurance company Aon, which also has offices in Romford, who died when the World Trade Center's south tower collapsed.

The American flag was hoisted outside Havering Town Hall - Credit: Andrew Rosindell MP

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, which saw hijackers fly planes into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. A fourth crashed in Pennsylvania.

Mr Rosindell said he was "proud" to raise the flag, adding: "May their souls rest in peace and that we who remain find the courage to fight such evil and make our world better for all humanity."

Dignitaries including senior Havering Council figures were in attendance - Credit: Havering Council

Among those who died was former Campion School pupil Michael Cunningham, 39.

Michael had moved to the USA and worked as a broker in the south tower of the World Trade Center.