Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 July 2020

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

Havering Council

Havering Council has jointly purchased 82 homes in Romford, to help tackle the housing shortage for family-sized homes.

The new homes range from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom family homes. Picture: Havering Council

The new homes, which are part of the Hollybrook Development in Crow Lane, were bought in a joint venture partnership between Mercury Land Holdings and the council. They range from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom family homes.

As part of the purchase, 38 properties (33 four-bedroom and five three-bedroom homes) will be used as affordable housing, reducing the levels of overcrowding in the borough.

The remainder will be go on the private rented market, managed by Mercury Land Holdings.

Despite a short delay due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the properties are expected to all be available by this autumn, with the first available in July.

They're set to available by autumn 2020. Picture: Havering Council

You may also want to watch:

The purchase comes as part of a wider plan to respond to the borough’s changing housing needs, including a programme to buy back former council properties for use by local families, and plans to deliver high-quality homes through regeneration projects.

Cabinet member of housing, councillor Joshua Chapman, said: “Whilst our regeneration projects are going to deliver new homes and communities in the future, we have to address the immediate shortage in short-term supply, especially the lack of four-bedroom affordable housing.

“Purchasing the Crow Lane development will ensure we have a strong stock of good quality homes for local families across Havering ready to move into now.”

38 properties (33 four-bedroom and five three-bedroom homes) will be used as affordable housing. Picture: Havering Council

Director of Mercury Land Holdings, Garry Green, said: “Our aim is to provide high quality, well managed homes for local people and Mercury Land Holdings is delighted to have acquired these units.

“Victory Place includes a mix of one, two and three bedroom private rented apartments. All the properties are brand new, high specification units and will give residents more choice and flexibility in the Havering housing market.

“Following industry best practice, we offer tenancies of up to three years, allowing tenants to make longer term plans for living in the borough. Rent also includes all service charges, reduced gym membership and complimentary internet.”

More information is available from www.placetocallhome.co.uk.

