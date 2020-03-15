Search

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen's Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 16:18 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 15 March 2020

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Steve Poston

A second woman has died at Queen's Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19.

She already had other serious health problems.

Tony Chambers, interim chief executive of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust - which runs the hospital - said today, Sunday, March 15: 'We can confirm that a patient, who was 72, and who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died at Queen's Hospital. She had been very unwell with significant other health conditions.

'Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family at what is undoubtedly a very distressing time.

'We ask that the family's privacy is respected at this time.'

A 63-year-old woman from Barking and Dagenham, who also had serious underlying health issues, died at the hospital on Thursday after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

