7 ways the Ken Rhodes Group are busting myths on the double glazing industry

The Ken Rhodes Group is dedicated to working differently and delivering a high-quality service to their customers. Business owner, Ken Rhodes shares 7 steps the company has taken to make sure your next venture in to the double glazing world will change everything you know about double glazing.

1. Establishing a connection of trust

"When we come to your home, we like to feel that you're relaxed and know you can trust us," said Ken. "We build relationships with our customers and get to know you and your home so we can make the best recommendations for your replacement UPVC windows and doors."

The Ken Rhodes Group will spend time calculating the price for your new windows or door after visiting your home. Picture: The Ken Rhodes Group/ Saw Photography The Ken Rhodes Group will spend time calculating the price for your new windows or door after visiting your home. Picture: The Ken Rhodes Group/ Saw Photography

When you speak with many different people in a company, it can get confusing and difficult for you to know what is happening. The Ken Rhodes Group is a local, friendly team. You'll work with the same person from the beginning to the end of your project and will always know who to call if you need anything.

2. Registering for the 'Which Trusted Trader' scheme

The Ken Rhodes Group applied for the 'Which Trusted Trader' scheme and passed the rigorous assessment. "It's a three-month process from start to finish. They look at your entire business structure and speak with customers you've worked with for the past decade, but it means a great deal," said Ken. "Customers don't realise how much additional protection it gives them. The 'Which Trusted Trader' is a prestigious award, that's difficult to get, so when you see it, you know that you can rely on that company."

The Ken Rhodes Group applied for the ‘Which Trusted Trader’ scheme and passed the rigorous assessment. Picture: Which? Media Library The Ken Rhodes Group applied for the ‘Which Trusted Trader’ scheme and passed the rigorous assessment. Picture: Which? Media Library

3. Don't price on the night

Many people may not realise but a double glazing installer that quotes you on the night may not be giving you the best price. The Ken Rhodes Group will spend time calculating the price for your new windows or door after they've visited your home and taken the measurements they need.

"We don't just pluck a figure out of thin air and slicing prices if it doesn't work or randomly reducing it by 50pc just to secure a sale," Ken said. "If you have a budget you need to stick to, we will work with you to explore different design options, like window styles or frame materials that will help lower the cost and sit to what you want to spend."

"Customers find the way we work refreshing, and a break from the exhausting process they can experience elsewhere. They find us personal, relatable and straightforward. It's a breath of fresh air for them," Ken explained.

4. Promise a lasting guarantee

The Ken Rhodes Group offer a 15-year guarantee on their double glazing products, meaning you can rely on your window or door to last, but rest assured should anything happen that you're covered.

5. Provide options for their customers

Three years ago The Ken Rhodes Group began offering clients finance packages to help them pay for their replacement double glazing over time in a way that suits them. "We wanted to offer our customers the same finance packages that larger brands did. This way you can benefit from a personal, local service and still spread the cost to work for you," Ken added.

6. A showroom you can visit

Visiting a store and trying out a product for yourself before you buy is a great way to put your mind at ease and see exactly what you get for your money. The Ken Rhodes Group has a showroom on St Mary's Lane in Upminster where you can go and test their windows, doors and conservatories for yourself. If you have any questions or need some advice, you know can stop and chat with a member of the team.

7. Putting you first

The Ken Rhodes Group is a local, family-run business that has operated in Upminster community and installed double glazing for over 40 years. They aim to improve the reputation of the double glazing industry and break away from the types of behaviour it's become notorious for. They are interested only in providing the best service for their customers and offering them advice and products that are right for you.

