Plans to install 'dominant and visually intrusive' 5G mast rejected
Plans to install a 5G mast near the Gallows Corner roundabout have been shot down.
Last month, CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd applied - on behalf of Three - to install a 20m high pole next to 12 Straight Road.
Although advised by planning policy to support the expansion of telecommunication networks, Havering Council refused the proposal on the basis the mast would prove too visually dominant.
Authorising officer Habib Neshat wrote: "Through a combination of the overall height of the mast and lack of screening, it would form a prominent and visually intrusive feature, exacerbated by the open and undeveloped nature of the communal space to the west."
Assessing the pros and cons, Mr Neshat continued: "The need for coverage, the lack of adverse impact on highway safety and the lack of evidence of harm to health weighs in favour of these proposals.
"However, these matters do not outweigh the overriding concerns."
This decision can be appealed within six months of July 29 - the date the application was acknowledged.
