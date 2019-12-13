Search

How can I update my existing conservatory for less? 5 easy ways to transform your conservatory into a space you'll love

PUBLISHED: 14:23 13 December 2019

Transform your conservatory into a space your family will love. Picture: Getty Images

Transform your conservatory into a space your family will love. Picture: Getty Images

SOL STOCK LTD

Redefine the meaning of new and spend less money turning the conservatory you already have into a home addition that you're proud of.

Square off your conservatory to open up the space. Picture: Ultraframe Media LibrarySquare off your conservatory to open up the space. Picture: Ultraframe Media Library

Double glazing specialist Ken Rhodes tells us why he thinks you should 'refurbish not replace' your conservatory and how with a few tweaks you can give it a new look.

1.Replace the roof and get the temperature under control

Create a beautiful space to entertain guests. Picture: Ultraframe Media LibraryCreate a beautiful space to entertain guests. Picture: Ultraframe Media Library

Replace your existing roof with an A-rated glass one and you'll keep the heat at bay in the summer and a lid on the temperature in the winter, giving you a moderate, comfortable room all-year-round.

"Perhaps for the first time, you'll be able to use your conservatory daily, anytime of the year, creating a beautiful space to entertain guests or design that home office space you desperately need," said Ken.

2.Explore a solid conservatory roof option

You could go one step further and consider installing a solid roof on your conservatory. It gives you more privacy, improves your home's thermal efficiency and allows you to build a space everyone in the family can use. It's easy to install and can sit on your pre-existing conservatory frame.

"You can completely change your old conservatory for a fraction of the price," Ken said. "Our solid roofs are pre-approved. You won't need planning permission before you start building, saving you time, stress and money."

3.Get some new glass

Anything you do to improve your existing conservatory will be pointless if the walls are old and in poor condition. If the sealed units are worn this will make the room draughty and unbearably cold. "Luckily these are easy to replace," Ken added. "As soon as you do, you'll feel the difference."

You should also consider updating the glass with one that has a better energy performance and efficiency rating.

"We only install A-rated glass as this is the best performing, the most energy efficient and will help you save money on your bills," said Ken.

4.Square off your design

Most people have a Victorian conservatory that has small walls and tight corners. Thanks to this awkward design no matter what layout you've tried over the years, you may find you can't make it work.

"Over time your conservatory can become a redundant space because you can't set it up in a functional way - which is crazy," said Ken. "The problem is most people think they can't do anything about it without buying a whole new extension, but they're often wrong."

Instead of opting for an entirely new conservatory, or doing nothing with your current one, find a specialist that can square off your existing walls. This will open the space and make it easier to arrange your furniture.

5.Deepen your fascia and create a stunning, atmospheric space

Widening your fascia will modernise the look of your conservatory and allow you to install spotlights on the outside. This will create a stunning visual effect and ambience for you and your family to enjoy in the evenings.

Working with a member of the Ken Rhodes team you can explore a range of design options suited to your budget and needs. Don't get stuck thinking you can't update your conservatory because you think it's too expensive and your only option is to install a new one.

Get in touch with Ken and his team on 01708 227777 or email sales@kenrhodes.co.uk to find out how they can help you transform your space this new year. For more design inspiration visit the showroom at 183 St Mary's Lane, Upminster, RM14 3BU or for more tips on how to get the most out of your conservatory visit kenrhodes.co.uk

