400-year-old oak tree crashes into family home in Storm Eunice

Dominic Good looks at the roots of a 400-year-old oak tree which was uprooted by Storm Eunice and fell onto his property in Brentwood. - Credit: PA

A 400-year-old oak tree destroyed part of a family home near Brentwood when it was uprooted by Storm Eunice.

Dominic Good, 57, was in the middle of a work conference call at his home on Friday morning when he was interrupted by an “almighty crash”.

The father-of-two said his family are “very lucky” that no-one was injured after the huge oak tree crashed through the north-west corner of their detached house in Stondon Massey, north of Brentwood.

Damage caused to the family's home in Brentwood, Essex. - Credit: PA

His 23-year-old son Sven witnessed the impact, having been in the room directly below where the tree hit the house.

“He just grabbed his laptop and grabbed the dog and ran out of the room,” said Dominic.

Dominic said Sven emerged unscathed, as had his wife Emma and his son’s girlfriend Anna Parnanen, who had all been in different rooms of the house at the moment of impact.

Sven’s Mazda MX5 was not so lucky; it was “completely crushed” by the branches of the toppled oak.

Sven Good, 23, sits on his tree-damaged Mazda MX-5. - Credit: PA

The family had predicted there could be some storm damage from the huge gusts of wind, but “never expected” the level of destruction that transpired.

“I was concerned that a branch might strike the house or something because it was incredibly strong wind, but that was something else,” said Mr Good.

“We were very lucky that none of the dogs or the people that were in the house were affected in any way… other than just breathing in dust.”

The family were able to spend the night in their home but are unsure as yet if this will be possible once the tree is removed.

Damage caused to a bedroom at the Brentwood home - Credit: PA

Dominic said: “We spent the rest of Friday trying to salvage stuff out of the rooms but everything is covered in dust and rubble and was just a general mess.

“I think probably once they remove the tree from the house they will have to knock down quite a large part of the house and rebuild it.

“We will just have to speak to the insurance company and take it from there.”

Sven Good, 23, looks at the damage caused to his bedroom at his family home near Brentwood. - Credit: PA

Meanwhile, at least four people have been killed in the UK and Ireland as a result of the storm, said to be one of the worst in decades.

There have been concerns that clean-up efforts could be delayed by subsequent bad weather, coined Storm Franklin.