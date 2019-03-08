Search

3rd Collier Row Scout Group appeals for help in raising around £150,000 for new building

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 May 2019

The 3rd Collier Row Scout Group, Carter Drive, Collier Row, has been based at the wooden hall is looking to raise £150,000 to replace the current building. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A scout group could be without a home within the next 18 months if around £150,000 isn't raised to replace the current building.

The 3rd Collier Row Scout Group, Carter Drive, Collier Row, has been based at the wooden hall, which was originally built by the founders, for 77 years.

But over the past few years, the building has become increasingly weak and group scout leader Laura Pethers has to strategically place buckets to catch water from the leaking roof.

The group initially wanted to raise £40,000 just to replace the roof but have been told it would be better in the long run if the whole building was replaced.

Laura now hopes to raise an estimate of £150,000 for the current premises, which backs onto the River Thames, to be knocked down and a new prefabricated building to be installed.

"Over the past few years, we have patched it up and patched it up and patched it up but we can't patch it up anymore", Laura said.

"Some of the patching up we have been doing hasn't helped the problem either in the long-term so we need a new building.

"The site is very sentimental to us all because it was where the group first started but if we don't get it replaced within the next year to 18 months, we will be without a home."

Laura, who took over as group scout leader from her dad Keith who stepped down after 10 years from the position in January 2018, is applying for grants to help with the new build and has set up a fundraising page asking for donations.

The club has also spent the past couple of Christmases raising money with a sleigh children can take pictures with as well as various events.

Laura said: "The building is also home to a pre-school and used to be used for different clubs too.

"If we get a new building, it won't just be for the scouts, we want it to be for the community again."

To make a donation to the 3rd Collier Row Scout Group, visit https://bit.ly/2YetbSj

