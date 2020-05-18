Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir.

Family and friends of a Harold Wood man who died last year have raised almost £30,000 in his memory.

Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir Al-Azami, 12, 10 and five, set up a fundraising page for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of their dad Nabeel, who passed away last August.

Nabeel, 39, suffered from a tumour in his spine and was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma - he became paralysed from the waist down.

He was admitted in June to the hospice, which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses.

His wife Nasreen said this did not stop him from starting community projects and completing a book on ethical leadership.

Nabeel was a founding director of leadership consultancy Murabbi Consulting and was a trustee of Citizens UK.

The children said on the fundraising page: “In the last few months of his life, Saint Francis Hospice gave our whole family amazing support and the comfort that we needed.

“The hospice sorted out Abbu’s (Dad’s) pain, gave our whole family counselling, let us stay overnight, went out of their way to give Abbu halal food and generally took care of our every need.

“One of the beautiful things they did was to help nurse Abbu at home so that we could all be around him in his final days.”

The hospice’s chief executive Pam Court urged the community to rally around the charity as it faced a “decline in income” after the postponement of planned fundraising events due to the coronavirus crisis.

Nabeel’s family said he would have assisted the hospice if he had still been alive.

“The hospice relies a lot on donations and volunteers. Unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the hospice and they need your support, now more than ever to help families like ours.”

A second fundraising page has also been set up by Nabeel’s family, friends and students to create the Nabeel Al-Azami Foundation for Ethical Leadership.

The page has raised more than £22,000 and described Nabeel as someone who “loved to invest his time in mentoring young people”.

The foundation would aim to progress research and practice in the ethical leadership field.

To donate to the hospice fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sulaiman-safiyya-samir.

For donations towards the foundation, go to launchgood.com/campaign/the_nabeel_alazami_foundation#!/.