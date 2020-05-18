Search

Advanced search

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 May 2020

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Nasreen Al-Azami

Family and friends of a Harold Wood man who died last year have raised almost £30,000 in his memory.

Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir Al-Azami, 12, 10 and five, set up a fundraising page for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of their dad Nabeel, who passed away last August.

Nabeel, 39, suffered from a tumour in his spine and was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma - he became paralysed from the waist down.

He was admitted in June to the hospice, which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses.

His wife Nasreen said this did not stop him from starting community projects and completing a book on ethical leadership.

Nabeel was a founding director of leadership consultancy Murabbi Consulting and was a trustee of Citizens UK.

The children said on the fundraising page: “In the last few months of his life, Saint Francis Hospice gave our whole family amazing support and the comfort that we needed.

“The hospice sorted out Abbu’s (Dad’s) pain, gave our whole family counselling, let us stay overnight, went out of their way to give Abbu halal food and generally took care of our every need.

You may also want to watch:

“One of the beautiful things they did was to help nurse Abbu at home so that we could all be around him in his final days.”

The hospice’s chief executive Pam Court urged the community to rally around the charity as it faced a “decline in income” after the postponement of planned fundraising events due to the coronavirus crisis.

Nabeel’s family said he would have assisted the hospice if he had still been alive.

“The hospice relies a lot on donations and volunteers. Unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the hospice and they need your support, now more than ever to help families like ours.”

A second fundraising page has also been set up by Nabeel’s family, friends and students to create the Nabeel Al-Azami Foundation for Ethical Leadership.

The page has raised more than £22,000 and described Nabeel as someone who “loved to invest his time in mentoring young people”.

The foundation would aim to progress research and practice in the ethical leadership field.

To donate to the hospice fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sulaiman-safiyya-samir.

For donations towards the foundation, go to launchgood.com/campaign/the_nabeel_alazami_foundation#!/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Heritage: Romford curate proved little people can make a big impact

The Round Church, Cambridge. Richard Faulkner was its vicar as well as being vicar of Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Romford South has the highest percentage of coronavirus-related deaths in Havering

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Tube and bus fares set to rise as TfL Rail and c2c resume full service

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc. Picture: PA

Most Read

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Heritage: Romford curate proved little people can make a big impact

The Round Church, Cambridge. Richard Faulkner was its vicar as well as being vicar of Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Romford South has the highest percentage of coronavirus-related deaths in Havering

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Tube and bus fares set to rise as TfL Rail and c2c resume full service

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to vote on return to training

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Hammers chef helping Compassion London charity

West Ham chef Edd Nicell has been volunteering for Compassion London during the coronavirus pandemic

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec
Drive 24