Friends from Hornchurch and Harold Hill run 26 marathons in a year

Alan Wicks and Andrew Wright being presented with their certificates.

Friends who met at Dagenham 88 Runners club have completed the '26 marathons in 52 weeks' challenge run by Phoenix Running, having managed to complete far before their schedule in 40 weeks on Sunday July 21.

Alan Wicks from Elm Park and Andrew Wright from Harold Hill decided a couple of years ago that they were going to set themselves an annual challenge where they would have to do something to test their abilities.

Last year the pair decided to challenge themselves to spend a year running marathons, running one every other week.

They did an extra '10 marathons in 10 days', in April.

"It's been very tough because we have had some brutally hot temperatures to run in but we both got it done," said Alan.

"We could not have done it without the support of each other, our wives, our training buddy Neil and our running club Dagenham 88 Runners who welcome people of all abilities and encourage you along the way."