Friends from Hornchurch and Harold Hill run 26 marathons in a year

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 August 2019

Alan Wicks and Andrew Wright being presented with their certificates. Picture: Alan Wicks.

Alan Wicks

Friends who met at Dagenham 88 Runners club have completed the '26 marathons in 52 weeks' challenge run by Phoenix Running, having managed to complete far before their schedule in 40 weeks on Sunday July 21.

Alan Wicks from Elm Park and Andrew Wright from Harold Hill decided a couple of years ago that they were going to set themselves an annual challenge where they would have to do something to test their abilities.

Last year the pair decided to challenge themselves to spend a year running marathons, running one every other week.

They did an extra '10 marathons in 10 days', in April.

"It's been very tough because we have had some brutally hot temperatures to run in but we both got it done," said Alan.

"We could not have done it without the support of each other, our wives, our training buddy Neil and our running club Dagenham 88 Runners who welcome people of all abilities and encourage you along the way."

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Jailed for ‘despicable trade’: Former member of staff at Upminster’s Stubbers Adventure centre downloaded 100 indecent images of children

Christopher Luck was caught after a sting by internet group The Soloceptors. Picture: Facebook/The Soloceptors

