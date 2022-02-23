Romford mum Imogen Peter had her daughter Aurora on 22 February 2022 - Credit: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

Yesterday's palindromic date was remarkable in its own right – but even more so for the maternity department at Queen's Hospital.

On 22/02/2022 - dubbed "Twosday" by some - 22 babies were delivered by midwives at the Romford hospital.

New mum Imogen Peter had her daughter Aurora just three minutes shy of what would have been an incredible birth time of 22.22 – arriving at 10.19pm.

Imogen, who lives in Romford with partner Joe Copley, said: “Twenty-two is definitely our lucky number now.

"As I’d been in [hospital] for a few days, the significance of the date passed me by until afterwards.

"All my family and even the midwives were all pointing it out to me though, how special her birthday would be."

The 25-year-old said her due date was February 21 but she was admitted to the hospital on February 19 to be induced and ended up having a C-section.

Imogen added: “She’s our first baby so it is very special.

"I thought it was weird when I heard 22 babies were born on that day too."