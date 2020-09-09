Search

Hornchurch primary school pupil hopes to raise £1000 for MIND by visiting every Premier League ground in 48 hours

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 September 2020

Rafe Stringer, 6, is raising money for MIND alongside his dad Mark by visiting all 20 Premier League grounds this coming weekend. Picture: Mark Stringer

Rafe Stringer, 6, is raising money for MIND alongside his dad Mark by visiting all 20 Premier League grounds this coming weekend. Picture: Mark Stringer

Archant

A pupil at Towers Infant School in Hornchurch hopes to raise £1000 for MIND by visiting all 20 Premier League football stadiums in one weekend.

Rafe Stringer, 6, came up with the idea alongside his dad Mark, whose employer — the Co-op — has made MIND its charity of the year for 2020.

The pair are set to depart this Friday afternoon, and will stay overnight in Newcastle before beginning their challenge at St James’ Park on Saturday (September 12).

They will visit 11 stadiums on that day, with nine on Sunday; the final stop on the tour will be West Ham’s London Stadium.

Mark hopes Hammers’ fan Rafe will enjoy the challenge: “For a young lad I’m sure this will be both be a great experience and a quite tiring one as well, but he wants to try and do some good.”

The fundraiser is already at 80 per cent of its £1000 target — to donate, visit this link.

