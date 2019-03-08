Search

More than £140,000 spent policing Upminster's We Are FSTVL 2019

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 July 2019

It cost more than £140,000 to police this year's We Are FSTVL though fewer arrests were made at the Upminster music festival.

Thousands of festival goers flocked to the Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Aveley Road for We Are FSTVL over the bank holiday weekend (May 24 to 27).

The Metropolitan Police's Freedom of Information (FOI) publication scheme revealed this month that it cost a total of £143,529 to police the electronic dance music festival.

This total includes £116,503 for opportunity costs, £25,044 for overtime and £981 for catering.

On Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26 there were 126 police officers at the site, including a commander, a superintendent, a chief inspector and 99 police constables.

There were 17 arrests over the whole event, which is fewer than the 24 arrests that were made at the festival in 2017.

Fourteen of the arrests were for possession with intent to supply substances including cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

One person was arrested for possession of a knife, one arrest for theft and three for fraud.

The site had the largest footprint in the festival's history with more than 300 acts performing across 30 stages.

We Are FSTVL made headlines this year after visitors complained of stampedes and three-hour long queues on Saturday, May 25.

According to the organisers, five people sustained minor injuries and were all treated on site before rejoining the festival.

The organisers apologised in a statement: "Due to unforeseen technical difficulties at the wristband exchange customers experienced longer waiting times and for that we apologised.

"Security were able to overcome these issues and barriers were quickly reinstated.

"We take the security of our audience very seriously and constantly review our processes to ensure a safe festival environment."

The promoters were granted a three-year-licence in February, 2017, but were refused a permanent licence to host the four-day event.

