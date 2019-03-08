TfL proposes to shorten 128 bus service in Romford town centre

Transport for London is proposing a change to bus route 128 between Romford Station and Claybury Broadway.

Currently, it loops around Romford town centre before terminating at Romford Station. According to TfL, the new route will go direct to Romford Station and will also help simplify the bus network in Romford town centre. It would also shorten the route by nine minutes at peak times between Queen's Hospital and Romford Station.

The new service would travel via Oldchurch Road and South Street to Romford Station, rather than using St Edward's Way and Waterloo Road and no longer would serve Romford Brewery or Romford Market.

TfL bus usage data shows that the change would affect around 4% of passengers travelling to and from the retail area, Any passengers going to Romford Brewery or Romford market could interchange at the station or walk 10 minutes.

An online consultation survey will be open until July 25 on the TfL website, and depending on feedback, the changes will be implemented in the autumn.