Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

TfL proposes to shorten 128 bus service in Romford town centre

PUBLISHED: 17:02 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 20 June 2019

TfL is proposing a route change to the 128 bus service between Claybury Broadway and Romford Station. Picture: Aubrey Morandarte

TfL is proposing a route change to the 128 bus service between Claybury Broadway and Romford Station. Picture: Aubrey Morandarte

Aubrey Morandarte

Transport for London is proposing a change to bus route 128 between Romford Station and Claybury Broadway.

Currently, it loops around Romford town centre before terminating at Romford Station. According to TfL, the new route will go direct to Romford Station and will also help simplify the bus network in Romford town centre. It would also shorten the route by nine minutes at peak times between Queen's Hospital and Romford Station.

You may also want to watch:

The new service would travel via Oldchurch Road and South Street to Romford Station, rather than using St Edward's Way and Waterloo Road and no longer would serve Romford Brewery or Romford Market.

TfL bus usage data shows that the change would affect around 4% of passengers travelling to and from the retail area, Any passengers going to Romford Brewery or Romford market could interchange at the station or walk 10 minutes.

An online consultation survey will be open until July 25 on the TfL website, and depending on feedback, the changes will be implemented in the autumn.

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders recruit defenceman Connolly as they bring back forward Novak for new term

New London Raiders defenceman Ross Connolly in action against Oxford (pic John Scott)

Daggers sign forward Grant from Aldershot Town

Abdeen Abdul and Chris Barry of Romford chase down Reece Grant of Heybridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rainham boxer Wells looks to extend unbeaten run in televised fight

Rainham's Liam Wells (pic MTK Global)

Gordon pleased to set two new records at Hornchurch

Billy Gordon in front of the scoreboard after scoring 212 for Hornchurch against Paragon to register the highest ever score for the club

Shenfield captain Smith delighted with performance from Kliber

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists