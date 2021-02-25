Hospice launches fundraising 12,000-steps-a-day challenge for March

Published: 6:30 AM February 25, 2021

Saint Francis Hospice is running its Step Up challenge throughout March asking people to walk 12,000 steps a day to help raise money for its work with seriously ill people.

The hospice in Havering-atte-Bower chose the distance because it's the average number of steps a nurse walks during a shift.

Among those who have already committed to the challenge is Natalie Coltman and she says she can’t wait to get started.

“I thought this was the perfect way to raise money, make a bit of time for myself away from home schooling and to get fit too,” said the mum of three.

“My husband and I are originally from Harold Hill so we’ve always known of the hospice.

“Luckily no one in my immediate family has had to use the hospice but so many of my friends and family have.

“In 2013 I was in hospital after having my son when I read about a local girl who I knew from our younger years who had terminal cancer and was trying to raise funds for treatment. That was when my fundraising started!”

Natalie, 36, has been supporting the hospice for many years and in recent years she has raised money by hosting mediumship nights.

A spokesperson for the hospice - which cares for people from Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - said: "Covid may have put a stop to her usual events but we’re so excited Natalie will be taking part in our virtual fundraising event."

“I wasn’t surprised to discover hospice nurses walk 12,000 steps a day on an average shift,” added Natalie.

“I know how incredibly hard they work to care for people who are really poorly and may be in the last days or weeks of their life.”

The hospice is hoping more people will follow Natalie's lead and set up a Justgiving page as they walk 12,000 steps every day throughout March.

The spokesperson said: "With your help we can be there to care for more patients and families when they need us the most."

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the hospice. Only 23 per cent of its funding comes from the NHS so it relies heavily on donations.

Find out more by visiting www.sfh.org.uk/step-up