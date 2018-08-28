Harold Hill woman turns 100 and keeps fit by taking part in yoga every week

Cathy Pollard celebrating her 100th birthday with son Michael Archant

A woman who turned 100 this week says she doesn’t feel her age and keeps fit by taking part in chair yoga every week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cathy Pollard celebrating her 100th birthday Cathy Pollard celebrating her 100th birthday

Cathy Pollard celebrated reaching a century on Wednesday, January 9 with friends and family at Faringdon Lodge care home in Harold Hill.

During the Second World War Cathy, who was born in Dagenham, was called away to work in a factory in Middlesex and made bullets for the army.

This is where she met her husband to be – the brother of a friend she worked at the factory with.

Cathy married Bert at Old Dagenham Methodist Church after the war.

Cathy Pollard celebrating her 100th birthday with members of the care home staff Cathy Pollard celebrating her 100th birthday with members of the care home staff

They later moved into Globe Road in Romford, where they spent the rest of their lives together.

At just 14, Cathy went into the city to find a job and worked for all her working life.

She was an underwear cutter at a factory near Moorgate Station earning 12s and 6p a week.

After the war Cathy and Bert adopted their son Michael who she described as “the best son we could have ever asked for”.

One of five siblings, Cathy said she feels the same as she did at 50: “I’m still walking and talking and dancing, so I must be doing something right.”

When asked what the key to getting to 100 was she said she owed a lot to her mum and dad.

“They were both great with us all, it must have been hard with five of us but we were all very loved and they did everything with us.”

Cathy and her friend Molly take part in chair yoga every week at the home, and their teacher Mary Griffiths said she was “amazed” when she found out Cathy was nearly 100.

She said: “Other residents join in when they feel up to it but Cathy has never missed a session and is always pleased to see me.

“She tells me that she was a keen dancer and hates sitting still so she really enjoys chair yoga.”