100 koi and sturgeon stolen from Noak Hill aquatics centre

Around 85 koi and 15 sturgeon have been stolen from a Noak Hill aquatics centre. Picture: Tisbury's Aquatic Centre Tisbury's Aquatic Centre

Around 85 koi and 15 sturgeon are missing after a reported burglary in Noak Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tisbury’s Aquatics Centre say thousands of pounds worth of fish has been taken, with sturgeon selling at £65 each.

You may also want to watch:

Police say suspect(s) gained entry to the Church Road premises during the night on June 11.

A spokesperson for the shop said: “Not only are we upset but this shop is our life and we have only ever tried to help our customers.

“As you can imagine, things are hard enough in the current circumstances and this only makes things worse.”

There have been no arrests at the moment, any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 5408556/20.