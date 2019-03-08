Search

Gidea Park station's £1million regeneration work to make area stylish and safer finishes

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 August 2019

The £! million regeneration work at Gidea Park station has now been completed. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

Work has been completed on the £1million regeneration of areas surrounding Gidea Park station.

The regeneration, which began two years ago, has seen a complete overhaul in the look and safety of the station in Station Road, with new footpaths, road layouts, crossings and a landscaped pedestrian plaza leading to the main entrance.

The new plaza boasts a well-lit, safe and stylish waiting area providing commuters and the wider community with a more pleasant experience when using the station and surrounding space.

Working with Transport for London (TfL), Havering Council redeveloped the crossways junction with a rain garden, which captures rainwater and makes it available for plants as groundwater rather than flowing through street drains.

This can cut down on the amount of pollution reaching streams considerably while reducing council costs to maintain the drains.

The Gidea Park rain garden will also help to attract wildlife and carefully selected planting will improve air quality, enhancing the biodiversity of the area.

Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White said: "I am pleased to see the Gidea Park station redevelopment is now completed.

"It has not only improved the look and safety of the station, but has breathed new life into Gidea Park, creating new community spaces for residents to enjoy."

TfL's head of network sponsorship Sam Monck said: "Enabling more people to walk, cycle and use public transport is vital if we are to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing London, such as our toxic air and global climate change.

"We're working to transform streets around Elizabeth line stations across London ahead of its arrival and these upgrades at Gidea Park will make a real difference to the people who move through the area every day, making it a much more pleasant place for the whole community."

Most Read

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: This year’s bank holiday event in pictures

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

