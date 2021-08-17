Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant

Published: 11:28 AM August 17, 2021

As ITV show Love Island nears the final, a Romford contestant is taking centre stage in this year's series.

Millie Court is coupled with Liam Reardon, and the pair could win the show's £50,000 prize.

Some bookies are even predicting them as the favourites to triumph.

During Saturday's Unseen Bits (August 14), Liam and Millie were quizzed to see how well they knew each other.

When asked where each other lived, Liam easily recalled that Millie was from Romford.

You may also want to watch:

Millie, however, struggled to pronounce Liam's Welsh hometown of Merthyr Tydfil.

She said on the show: "It's a weird Welsh name that I've never even heard of in my life."

The fashion buyer’s administrator has previously said that she loves her job of three years, having studied fashion at university.

She told ITV2 she had been single for over a year and is now ready to find 'the one'.

Millie said: "I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person.

"I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself.

"I’ve never done anything like this before.

"I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it."

Her ideal type is "tall, dark and handsome", but Millie stressed that she is more interested in whether she has a "connection" with them.

She explained: "I’m looking for someone that I can fully vibe with and we have the same energy.

Millie Court is coupled with Welsh bricklayer Liam Reardon - Credit: ITV

"I really want someone who can make me laugh and is funny.

"Someone who matches me and not just because they’re good looking.

"Most boys who are really good looking are boring."

The 24-year-old has also admitted to being competitive, and said she is a "sulker" if she doesn't win.

"I get the hump if I'm losing,' she added.

Asked where she would like to see herself in five years, Millie said: "Hopefully engaged.

"Hopefully I will have a dog.

"And just doing something that I love, like fashion related."

Millie has also showed off an unusual party trick.

She said: "I'm not proud of it but my party trick is that I have quite a long tongue.

"I poke it out really slowly and it looks really long."