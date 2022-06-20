Tapas bar offers fun, authentic taste of Spain in Collier Row

For an authentic taste of Spain, there’s a tapas bar that’s closer than you’d think, where you’ll be sure of delicious food, drink and of course a warm welcome.

Billie and Soni opened El Mono in Collier Row Lane in December last year and are delighted by the support they’ve had from the local community.

They have seen their dream come true, having fun serving tapas and running a bar, appealing to customers of all ages.

“We have always loved Spain, the shared eating culture that the Spanish do so well, getting people together to share small plates, enjoy Spanish beers such as San Miguel and Estrella on tap, and wines which they might not usually find, as well as cocktails and soft drinks.

Outdoor dining is an inviting option at El Mono tapas bar in Collier Row - Credit: El Mono



El Mono’s delicious tapas menu includes Pan Catalan (toasted bread topped with a tomato and olive oil puree), Padron Peppers (blistered peppers with sea salt), Patatas Bravas (fried potatoes with bravas sauce and mayo), Vegetable Fritters (Spanish tempura vegetables) and Crispy Chicken Pil Pil (cajun, paprika marinated chicken wings).

You can also choose from Huevos Rotos (two broken eggs served over potatoes with chorizo), paella, the El Mono Burger, churros and pancakes.

“Collier Row is always changing, with different restaurants and cafes, and we wanted to combine our passion for Spain with a commitment to the local community, setting up our business for people to enjoy now and in the future.

“We are constantly engaged with the community, and it’s fun for us as well. We have already evolved and adapted considerably since we launched.

“We offer DJ nights, brunches and outdoor and indoor seating, and our menus often change. We discover new ingredients, create our own dishes and cocktails, with regular visits to Spain so that we can always introduce fresh ideas,” said Billie.

During lockdown the couple were both working from home but had time to think about what they really wanted to do. They’ve always loved Spain, and Soni had always wanted to run his own bar, so they set up their business after being able to plan and decide what direction they wanted to go.

“During the lockdowns and restrictions, people missed being able to travel to Spain, us too, so people were very supportive of our plan. We are part of a business forum so we keep in touch with other businesses and we all help each other.

“We’re investing in the community, Collier Row is an up and coming area which has such huge potential.”

They celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee over the recent four day weekend, with bunting, face painting, afternoon tea, brunches and a DJ playing best of British hits.

“We had a fabulous time, there was a real party atmosphere, people of all ages had lots of fun,” added Billie.

For further information visit the El Mono website elmono.co.uk, where you can also make a booking.