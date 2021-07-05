Changing high street: Closed Romford shops most missed by readers

Published: 5:06 PM July 5, 2021

Debenhams in Romford closed its doors for the final time earlier this year - Credit: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

When asked which shops they “loved and lost”, more than 43 readers told the Recorder which shops they wished were still in Romford today.

Woolworths

Woolworths had the most mentions, with 10 people picking out this retailer.

The high street store, which closed in 2008, sold a variety of goods including toys, gardening supplies and pick-and-mix sweets.

C&A

You may also want to watch:

Coming second highest in the list of most-missed stores in Romford was C&A, with eight shout outs by our readers. The affordable fashion store sold clothes for all ages, but closed in 2001.

Many of its branches were reportedly bought by Primark.

BHS

Known for selling a range of clothing and household items, BHS - which was located in Liberty Shopping Centre - closed in 2016. One reader commented that all of the stores she misses were big department stores, where she could shop for a variety of goods.

Debenhams

Department store Debenhams closed its doors in May 2021 after it was purchased by Boohoo. Many readers agreed that Debenhams is missed on the high street, and one reader pointed out that not everyone is up to date with smartphones and being able to buy in-store is still important.

Littlewoods

Littlewood closed in 2002. Before its closure, Littlewoods sold a range of goods that included clothes for men, women, children and babies, and home, garden and beauty products.

Mintz and Davis

This clothes shop ensured that residents were in the trendiest clothing. People who remembered this brand said they would go there for “stay-press" and corduroy trousers and “Kappa Ski jackets”.

Boost Juice

Many readers agreed to missing Boost Juice bar, the Australian brand which specialises in fruit juice and smoothies. The closest Boost Juice bar is now in Grays, Lakeside shopping centre.

Disney Store

One reader commented that she was disappointed twice to find out the Disney store closed in 2016 and again in 2018, after the Liberty Shopping Centre introduced a pop-up site.

Peacocks

Fashion chain Peacocks was reported by readers as being missed in Romford.

Habitat

This household store sold home furnishings and accessories and was located at Market Place in Romford. Readers flagged this is one of the shops they would like to revisit.