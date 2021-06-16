From 100 steps to 10,000: Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight

Published: 2:00 PM June 16, 2021

“I used to dread going out and now I just love life - all I’d say is I’m sorry it took so long, but it’s never too late. Anyone who says they can’t do it - I'm proof you can.”

That is the message from Lisa Meyer, 56, who had battled constant pain from osteoporosis and Crohn’s disease for many years.

The Romford mother-of-three, who previously struggled to walk 100 steps a day, has overcome those serious health problems by taking on a more active lifestyle and switching to healthier foods.

Eight years ago she also joined weight-loss group Weight Watchers (WW) and since then, she has gone from 12 stone nine to eight stone five.

After a morning shopping in Romford's Liberty Shopping Centre, she told this paper: “I was helping other people but wasn’t really doing it for myself.

“I realised eventually this wasn’t about jumping on and off diets, this was going to be my new life.”

Through virtual group meetings, Lisa met friends from around the world who support one another with their weight-loss journeys.

“We’ve just all gelled - it's the most amazing community of people,” she said.

“Those sessions have completely changed my mindset - I don’t even know who I am anymore, it’s just incredible.

“If you give the plan your all, it works a million per cent.

“I’m now the happiest I’ve ever been in the whole of my life.”

Lisa said she has suffered with her weight since she was a child and used to be in too much pain to walk to the post box.

She added: “I wasn’t far off using crutches - they were even talking about back surgery.

“I didn’t want that life anymore, I’d had enough.”

Lisa, who was born in Redbridge, explained her family also benefited from her new healthy eating habits.

Her diabetic partner Russell brought his blood glucose levels under control by cutting out sugary snacks, and one of her three sons lost four stone himself during lockdown.

Lisa now walks 10,000 steps a day and does planks to strengthen her core.

Anna Hill, general manager at WW UK, said its community was there to support Lisa on her "wellness journey".