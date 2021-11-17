Girl, 7, sets sights on international crown after winning UK pageant

Evelyn Osborne was crowned Little Miss Galaxy UK 2021 at the Galaxy Ireland pageant. - Credit: Jason Wade Photography

A Romford seven-year-old has been crowned the winner of a national pageant title.

Evelyn Osborne was crowned Little Miss Galaxy UK 2021 at the pageant in Bristol, which was organised by Kay Wookey, director of Galaxy Ireland.

The competition is open to girls aged between six to eight years old and is part of the Galaxy International Pageants.

Her mother Bethany Osborne, 25, who also has a three-year-old son named Oliver, said she is “extremely proud” of her daughter’s achievement.

Evelyn with her three-year-old brother, Oliver. - Credit: Bethany Osborne

Bethany has now set her mind to helping Evelyn “achieve her dream” of competing in Chicago next August by setting up a GoFundMe page.

She needs £1,500 towards fund the travel, accommodation and outfits required for Evelyn to compete internationally.

The Little Miss Galaxy UK 2021 competition was scored in three elements: photogenic, fashion wear and evening gown.

In the evening gown category, Evelyn wore a “big red £400 ball gown” which fitted the brief of “a style and colour that best compliments you”.

But Bethany expects the international competition “will cost more”.

Offering advice to others who may want to take part in pageants, Bethany said local competitions are a good place to start as they don’t require as much funding.

She added: “Pageant mums are good and will often help mums who need to rent or borrow dresses and you can always sell the dresses you buy afterwards.”

Evelyn's red ballgown cost £400. - Credit: Bethany Osborne

As part of her reign, Evelyn will promote a good cause daily.

Most recently she supported anti-bullying week by wearing odd socks to school.

“I’m very proud of her, especially during Covid where we made up NHS care packages and collected for charity," said Bethany.

“She is so selfless and even when talking about Christmas she says she doesn't want anything but to give to the foodbank."

The next year will also see Evelyn working with the community, Bethany said, adding her daughter has “big things planned”.

Evelyn’s pageant journey can be followed on her Facebook page @LittleMissGalaxyUK.

Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-evelyn-compete-for-an-international-title