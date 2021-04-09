News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle

Exclusive

Romford mum's success setting up children's clothing business amid pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:35 AM April 9, 2021    Updated: 11:49 AM April 9, 2021
Tina Rahman and son Ryaan

Tina was inspired to set up Closet 23 after having son Ryaan - Credit: Tina Rahman

A Romford mum who launched a children's clothes shop last year has grown her business during lockdown and was making £4,000 per month at the height of the pandemic.

In March last year, Tina Rahman was made redundant from her job as an operations manager in the medical industry, and thought she had hit rock bottom.

She explained: “I lost everything.

“I lost my job, I was at the brink of losing my house.

“I had no money coming in and had a little boy I needed to feed.

You may also want to watch:

“I have to say it was one of the scariest times of my life.”

But with the encouragement of kitchen designer husband Raju Uddin, Tina decided to pursue her passion in luxury baby clothing.

Closet 23 picture

The store sells exclusive, luxury brands for children. - Credit: Closet 23

Most Read

  1. 1 Four weeks' free parking for Havering shoppers as high streets reopen
  2. 2 Plans submitted for Rainham Lidl
  3. 3 New Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre set to open
  1. 4 Rainham school 'taking effective action' to improve after inadequate rating
  2. 5 Consultation begins on plans for multi-million pound health centre
  3. 6 Stubbers Adventure Centre and SYM Sailing Club clash over lake
  4. 7 Covid-19: What's opening and what can you do on April 12?
  5. 8 Leisure Centre manager named 'hero of Havering' for BBC community award
  6. 9 Santino Dymiter murder: Teens given life terms for 'savage' gang killing
  7. 10 Romford mum's success setting up children's clothing business amid pandemic

“He pushed me to do it, and make something of myself,” she said.

“I had so much experience in sales from my previous work which I could use for this.”

When her son Ryaan was born in 2018, she became interested in finding alternative outfits to the ones she saw in mainstream shops, preferring to dress him in lavish designer clothing.

Tina’s boutique shop Closet 23, which named after her son’s birthday September 23, brought together alternative children’s clothing brands.

“Romford mums love frills and fabric and lace,” she explained.

“And that’s exactly who we cater for.”

boy and girl in designer clothes

Closet 23 incorporates frills, layers of fabric and other 'regal' clothing - Credit: Closet 23

Tina prides herself on the exclusive brands she sells, such as Spanish brands Artesania Granlei and Mebi, but stressed Closet 23 offers products with a diverse price range as well. 

With customers in Asia, Germany and the USA, Romford born-and-bred Tina now has an international presence, yet she said she wants to support others closer to home. 

The entrepreneur has over 17,000 followers on her Instagram account @closet23_ and  is encouraging other mums to follow their passions, 

girl in designer dress

The store's slogan is 'luxury brands for little people' - Credit: Closet 23

She stressed the need to plan their businesses meticulously and set themselves regular goals.

She added: “And if you don’t reach your targets, that’s a good thing, because then you can work out what went wrong and do better next time.

“It’s so important for mums to know not to give up, and know I’m here to help and want to make a difference.”
 

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Robert Whitton, Founder and Chairman of Impact Capital Group on the site of the old Romford Ice Rink

Planning and Development | Video

Developer submits details of proposal for 1,010 homes in Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Thomas

Crime

Jailed: Burglar who drove on wrong side of road trying to flee police

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Student Sonna Panesar sitting on boxes

Education News | Exclusive

How an Upminster school rose to the challenge of lateral flow testing

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Smith

Queen's Theatre

Tributes paid to 'larger-than-life' theatre finance director

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus