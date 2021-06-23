Romford independent ethical designer to debut at town's market

Published: 1:30 PM June 23, 2021

Jenny with her daughter who is wearing the matching mini-me Jenerous dress. - Credit: Jenerous

A Romford-based fashion designer has created a sustainable brand that aims to make a “positive difference through ethical fashion”.

The non-profit fashion brand Jenerous was founded in 2019 by Jenny Allan, who has a background of working as an occasion-wear fashion designer for Debenhams.

Jenny said she was inspired to create an ethical brand after visiting India in 2007 and witnessing first-hand the “degree of poverty” there.

She works with Fair Trade factories and the World Fair Trade Organisation (WFTO).

The mother-of-two said: “When I had my children after my second daughter, I chose to take a break and when my youngest started school I thought about what I wanted to do, and I wanted to get back into fashion.

"I really enjoy designing and wanted to do something positive. My trip to India made me think about how I could use my skills to help women find work in places like India.”

Sourcing suppliers in India, Jenny wants to contribute to the employment of women there.

She said: “We make our clothing fairly and we give back from our sales.

“As we’re a non-profit community interest company, we’re in business for the purpose of supporting the community.”

Giving back is part of Jenerous’ ethos and Jenny said she encourages all customers to “give thought to the people behind the clothing”.

The organic cotton transformation maxi dress is one of the best sellers. - Credit: Jenerous

The 42-year-old said the current bestsellers include the "transformation” dress in the off-shoulder, short and maxi versions.

On the weekend of June 26, Jenny will be trading all day at Romford Market on the Romford BID stall.

The one-off stall could become a regular slot if there is enough demand for her product.

She said: “The Romford Market will be great and it is starting our journey to becoming more physical rather than online.

“I’d love to see people there to tell you more about my brand, the people making the clothing and answer any questions.

“It’s good to come and see the products in real life, to touch the fabrics and see the prints up close."

Jenerous has a women’s category, with matching mini-me section featuring identical dresses for girls aged two to 11 years old and a section for girls.

A trip to India in 2007 inspired Jenny to create a brand that would give back to the workers in India. - Credit: Jenerous



