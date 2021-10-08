What to consider when buying a country park lodge in Essex

Promotion

Published: 3:08 PM October 8, 2021

Homestead Lake Country Park have a range of lodges and prime plots now available for sale. - Credit: Homestead Lake Country Park

Looking to downsize without the hassle and save some money?

Homestead Lake Country Park offer secluded lodges set against a heavenly landscape filled with with stunning greenery and lakes. Paul Welham, park manager at Homestead Lake Country Park in Essex, shares his advice on what to consider when buying a lodge.

1. Make sure the environment is right

“The area comes first; the lodge comes second. The Park has to be right for you, and you have to be right for the park,” Paul explains.

Homestead is far more than just a lodge park – it’s a country park, boasting a tranquil haven of streams and wooded areas for you to take a peaceful afternoon stroll. The roads are well lit, winding round the lakes and eucalyptus trees.

There are 25 acres of rural paradise that’s teeming with wildlife for you to enjoy, and our two-acre fishing lake is the perfect spot to unwind. Our Park is perfect for the over 50s to enjoy, relax and consider their retirement.

Homestead Lake Country Park boasts stunning views and their two-acre fishing lake is the perfect spot to relax. - Credit: Homestead Lake Country Park

2. Location is key

Homestead Lake Country Park is well positioned for enjoying the coast and countryside with its surrounding beautiful villages.

We’re situated just 20 minutes from a host of stunning sandy beaches including Frinton-on-Sea, Walton-on-Naze and Holland-on-Sea - all part of the ‘Essex Sunshine Coast’. The area is renowned for having one of the best climates in the country and some of the lowest rainfall in the UK.

The historic and attractive town of Colchester is less than 14 miles away, which is perfect for shopping trips, visiting coffee shops and restaurants, or enjoying an afternoon at the theatre and arts centre.

The Park offers a wealth of attractions on your doorstep, with close proximity to Frinton-on-Sea, a delightfully old and quaint town with fabulous sea views, independent shops and restaurants as well as an exclusive resort. Dedham Vale is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, providing some breath-taking walks and scenery including Dedham and West Bergholt.

The luxury lodges come in a variety of styles, designs and furnishings to suit your taste and budget. - Credit: Homestead Lake Country Park

3. Check the quality and longevity of your lodge

You need to be sure the lodge is equipped to keep you comfortable, whatever the weather. Homestead lodges include thermal proofing, insulation, gas central heating, double glazing and enhanced ventilation, keeping you warm and cosy in the winter, and cool in the summer. This makes them perfect for year-round occupation.

Our new, low-maintenance, luxury lodges come in a wide variety of styles and finishes, with a range of options and configurations, suitable for all tastes and budgets. We have a fabulous selection of homes for sale, from the leading and respected lodge home manufacturers Prestige Homeseeker, Kingston, Pathfinder and Tingdene, all built to residential BS3632 standard with a 10-year structural warranty to ensure you’re getting the highest quality.

Homestead Lake Country Park offer two and three-bedroom lodges with fitted furniture so you can move straight in with no fuss. - Credit: Homestead Lake Country Park

The lodges are fully furnished, with matching carpets, curtains and modern high specification fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Central heating and spacious bathrooms with high quality fittings are also included. You can choose between two or three-bedroom lodge, complete with fitted furniture.

Far more spacious and modern than mobile and static homes, the lodges are the perfect choice for those looking to retire in luxury.

4. The process of purchasing the lodge

Buying a property of any kind is a huge commitment, so make sure you’re making the right decision for you and take your time.

You’re welcome to visit the park whenever you like, and the team will be happy to help, show you around and answer all the questions you have.

The team at the park are always available to provide tours of the grounds, answer any questions you have to help you make an informed decision. - Credit: Homestead Lake Country Park

Once you have chosen your desired lodge, you can secure it with a deposit. You then have a full 28 days to check that you are completely happy with your purchase. Should you wish to change your mind, your deposit will be refunded in full.

Your chosen lodge will be taken off the market and held for you for as long as it takes to organise the funds to complete the purchase.

New lodges and prime plots are now available on our new development. Decking, shed and private parking are all included.

Visit www.homesteadlodges.co.uk for more information. For any enquiries or to book a viewing of the park, please contact Paul on 01255 833933 or enquiries@homesteadlodges.co.uk.