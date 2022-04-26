The church of St Helen and St Giles dates back to the late 12th century - Credit: Ben Lynch

Upminster Road South is host to an array of homes, shops, and what is allegedly Havering’s oldest surviving building.

Right at the bottom of the road, which stretches from the A1306 down towards the Broadway and Rainham Hall, is the Norman church of St Helen and St Giles.

The church is allegedly the oldest surviving building in Havering - Credit: Ben Lynch

According to the charity Corpus of Romanesque Sculpture, which runs a website intending to record all such sculpture in Britain and Ireland, the Grade I-listed church is located in the old centre of the town.

The only medieval building still standing in Rainham, the church itself dates back to around 1170AD, though it was later restored by the Reverend Ernest Geldart (1897-1910).

The church’s own website lists it as being built by Richard de Lucy, with much of the site still standing as it was in the 12th century.

Looking up Upminster Road South, towards the direction of Upminster Road North - Credit: Ben Lynch

The rest of the road is a collection of various amenities and homes, with Rightmove listing the average price for a property at £291,167 over the last year.

Most places sold were semi-detached homes going for an average of £400,000, with the overall average reduced by terraced properties and flats fetching around £335,000 and £138,500 respectively.