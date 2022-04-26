News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Property spotlight: Is Havering’s oldest surviving building on this Rainham road?

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM April 26, 2022
The church of St Helen and St Giles dates back to the late 12th century

Upminster Road South is host to an array of homes, shops, and what is allegedly Havering’s oldest surviving building. 

Right at the bottom of the road, which stretches from the A1306 down towards the Broadway and Rainham Hall, is the Norman church of St Helen and St Giles. 

The church is allegedly the oldest building in Havering

According to the charity Corpus of Romanesque Sculpture, which runs a website intending to record all such sculpture in Britain and Ireland, the Grade I-listed church is located in the old centre of the town. 

The only medieval building still standing in Rainham, the church itself dates back to around 1170AD, though it was later restored by the Reverend Ernest Geldart (1897-1910). 

The church’s own website lists it as being built by Richard de Lucy, with much of the site still standing as it was in the 12th century. 

Looking up Upminster Road South, towards the direction of Upminster Road North

The rest of the road is a collection of various amenities and homes, with Rightmove listing the average price for a property at £291,167 over the last year. 

Most places sold were semi-detached homes going for an average of £400,000, with the overall average reduced by terraced properties and flats fetching around £335,000 and £138,500 respectively. 

A signpost for Upminster Road South

