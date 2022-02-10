News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Inside £2.8m Upminster country estate with paddocks and 'dog room'

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:43 PM February 10, 2022
Calflands Farm on Tomkyns Lane is on the market for £2.8 million, sold by Beresfords Country & Village

A country estate in Upminster complete with its own orangery and equestrian facilities is up for sale.

Calflands Farm on Tomkyns Lane, on the market for £2.8 million, is set over eight acres of land and includes seven stables, a "dog room" and chicken run.

Calflands Farm on Tomkyns Lane has several outbuildings and a separate cottage

Alongside the impressive main house, there is a detached three-bedroom cottage and several outbuildings.

Sold by Beresfords Country and Village, the main residence has three reception rooms, a kitchen, orangery and four bedrooms.

Built in 2010, it features exposed oak timbers, vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning stove and stone floors.

The rustic property features wooden beams and huge windows

The bespoke kitchen offers a moveable island, Aga, and a wine fridge.

Upstairs, the master bedroom comes complete with vaulted ceiling features, a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms with en-suites, a fourth bedroom and family bathroom, underfloor heating and CCTV security.

upminster country estate

The large kitchen/ diner is tastefully furnished

Outside, the equestrian facilities have their own water supply and power. There are seven stables, a tack room and store, a workshop and shower room.

For pampered pups, there is a dog room and shower, heated kennels and greenhouse.

Calflands Farm is set over eight acres of land

upminster mansion

Also on the grounds are a poultry run, kennel and summerhouse with power and wifi.

For more information see beresfords.co.uk.

