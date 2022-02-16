How many Havering households are eligible for £150 tax rebate?

Roughly three-quarters of homes in Havering will be eligible for a £150 tax rebate to help them cope with rising energy costs.

Earlier this month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that households in council tax bands A-D would receive £150 in April as part of a nationwide energy crisis support package.

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows 78,901 households in Havering (74.9 per cent) will be eligible for the cash.

This comes amid the Recorder's There With You This Winter campaign, which is keeping readers up to date on the emerging cost of living crisis and helping to raise awareness of support on offer.

Our There With You This Winter campaign will help readers in fuel poverty or facing financial hardship cope with rising energy costs and improve their fuel efficiency - Credit: Archant

On February 3, energy regulator Ofgem announced a record increase in global gas prices would see the energy price cap rise by £693, an increase of 54pc.

According to the Institute for Public Policy Research, 2.2million of the country’s poorest live in higher band properties and are therefore not eligible for the newly announced rebate.

Those who do not qualify will have to hope for a share of the £144million set aside as discretionary funding for local authorities to support vulnerable households who slip through the net.