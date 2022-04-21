Property Spotlight: Houses sell for under £300k on this Harold Wood road

In a certain Harold Wood street, houses which feature ample driveways and sizeable back gardens can be purchased for under £300,000.

Sackville Crescent is located within short walking distance to Harold Wood Railway Station - Credit: Chantelle Billson

According to Rightmove, five properties in Sackville Crescent have been sold within the last two years for prices ranging from £212,000 for a two-bed flat to £280,000 for a detached house.

Behind strategically-grown shrubbery lining the crescent is the busy A12 road.

It is also close to Harold Wood station, where trains will take you to London's Liverpool Street in under 40 minutes, and Station Road with a pleasing selection of eateries and convenience shops.

The crescent is quiet and houses feature large driveways and front gardens - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The crescent is surprisingly quiet despite its location near a main road and pavements and roads appear well-kept.

A couple of minute's walk to Chelsworth Drive and property prices rise significantly, with two three-bed houses being sold in 2020 for £420,000.

Within the last two years five properties have sold in Sackville Crescent, according to property website Rightmove - Credit: Chantelle Billson



