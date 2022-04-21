News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle >

Property Spotlight: Houses sell for under £300k on this Harold Wood road

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:15 PM April 21, 2022
Sackville Crescent

Sackville Crescent in Harold Wood - Credit: Chantelle Billson

In a certain Harold Wood street, houses which feature ample driveways and sizeable back gardens can be purchased for under £300,000.  

Sackville Crescent

Sackville Crescent is located within short walking distance to Harold Wood Railway Station - Credit: Chantelle Billson

According to Rightmove, five properties in Sackville Crescent have been sold within the last two years for prices ranging from £212,000 for a two-bed flat to £280,000 for a detached house.  

Behind strategically-grown shrubbery lining the crescent is the busy A12 road.

It is also close to Harold Wood station, where trains will take you to London's Liverpool Street in under 40 minutes, and Station Road with a pleasing selection of eateries and convenience shops. 

Sackville Crescent

The crescent is quiet and houses feature large driveways and front gardens - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The crescent is surprisingly quiet despite its location near a main road and pavements and roads appear well-kept.  

A couple of minute's walk to Chelsworth Drive and property prices rise significantly, with two three-bed houses being sold in 2020 for £420,000.  

Sackville Crescent

Within the last two years five properties have sold in Sackville Crescent, according to property website Rightmove - Credit: Chantelle Billson


Harold Wood News

Don't Miss

Essex Police find man wanted on recall to prison

London Live News | Updated

Update: Wanted man with links to Romford and Hornchurch

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The King Harold pub

Pubs

Bid to demolish and replace pub linked to Harvey Tyrrell tragedy

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Hilldene Kebabs

Decades-old food van issued incorrect fine while parked in usual spot

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Brick Lane Bagel Co

Takeaway Brick Lane Bagel Co set to open in Upminster

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon