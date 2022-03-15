Romford estate agent takes career leap with property market 'at its peak'
- Credit: Ross Clark
A Romford-born estate agent has taken the leap to become self-employed.
Harold Wood-based Ross Clark has worked under The Agency UK umbrella for around a month, where he specialises in selling properties in Romford, Hornchurch and the surrounding areas.
The mobile agent has eight years' experience in the industry and hopes being self employed will help him offer "more personal experience” to clients.
He said: “Clients were getting upset with lack of communication and I felt a change was needed."
Ross said currently the property market is “really strong” with house prices at "their peak” and “lots of buyers”.
A property he listed yesterday (March 14) already has eight viewings booked in for Saturday, he said.
He said pull of buying property in Havering often includes the transport links, schools and general area being a "nice place to live with a wide variety of different demographics”.
The 24-year-old, who bought his own property last March, will channel the extravagance of US realtor series Selling Sunset to make his service unique.
He aims to market million-pound properties differently, with champagne included, because “not many people are looking for them”, while the three-bed semi-detached houses “sell themselves”, he claimed.