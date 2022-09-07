The two potential developments, one approved and one still at pre-application, could result in more than 1,700 new homes on Rom Valley Way - Credit: Ben Lynch

As developments are considered and approved across the borough, one Romford road in particular may be subject to major changes in the coming years.

Rom Valley Way, which runs from the roundabout just north of Queen’s Hospital to the junction with Rush Green Road, is the site of one approved application and a pre-application, both with plans to build a large number of new homes.

The approved application involves the construction of 972 homes on the former Romford Ice Rink site, just next to the hospital.

As well as the homes, there are also 223 care units, a medical centre, retail and café spaces, gym facilities and other amenities included in the plans.

The site of the former Romford Ice Rink, next to Queen's Hospital - Credit: Ben Lynch

The pre-application, for which a full application is yet to be submitted, includes plans to demolish the Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre, and replace them with a development including 860 homes, a business space, play and public open spaces, and a primary school.

It recently went before Havering's strategic planning committee, where concerns around parking spaces were among those raised.

Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre (outlined in red) could be home to 860 houses - Credit: Mitheridge

According to Rightmove, there are currently no properties listed on Rom Valley Way, though multiple adjoining roads are residential.