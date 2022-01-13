Ex-Olympian Rebecca Adlington breaks ground on Rainham Leisure Centre

L-R: Everyone Active managers Duncan Cogger and Tom Fletcher, Havering cabinet members Cllr Roger Ramsey and Cllr Viddy Persaud, ex-Olympian Rebecca Adlington, and Adrian Turner from ReCreation - Credit: Havering Council

Former Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington took part in a ground-breaking ceremony for a new leisure centre in Rainham.

The swimmer dug a spade into the ground at Rainham Recreation Ground on Wednesday (January 12) to mark the start of works on Rainham Leisure Centre.

She was joined by members of Havering Council’s cabinet and representatives from Everyone Active, the local authority's leisure partner.

The new centre – promised following the closure of the Chafford Sports Complex – will include a six-lane swimming pool, a dance and spinning studio and a 72-station fitness suite.

Rebecca, who won two gold medals at the 2008 summer Olympics, said the centre will be a great place for people of all ages to keep fit and socialise.

She added: “And, who knows, one day a future Olympian might be discovered here, too!”

After the event, Rebecca went next door to Rainham Village Primary School, showing pupils her Olympic medals and answering their questions.

It is expected to be completed in May 2023, after which it will be handed over to Everyone Active.