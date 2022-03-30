News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Property spotlight: Romford's many connections to a particularly pious king 

Ben Lynch

Published: 8:36 AM March 30, 2022
Forming a kind of semi-circle at the northern end of Romford town centre, St Edwards Way is a road with connections to our most famously pious Anglo-Saxon king. 

St Edward the Confessor, who reigned from 1042-1066, had a summer home in Havering-atte-Bower. First a hunting lodge, it later became a palace which the king was known to attend. 

The name of the king's successor, Harold - who was not his son - is also supposedly why there are so many places called Harold nearby, with Harold Wood and Harold Hill but two examples. 

As well as St Edwards Way, the king’s name is also lent to landmarks including two churches, the Parish Church of St Edward the Confessor in market square and the St Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Park End Road. 

Lined with a mix of amenities including stores and services, a number of properties are also situated along St Edwards Way. 

According to HM Land Registry data, none of the homes were sold in 2021. The last private property purchased was in March 2020; it was a two-bed flat which went for £228,000. 

