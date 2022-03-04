News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Property spotlight: The Hornchurch street with an aeronautical past

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:11 PM March 4, 2022
Suttons Lane in Hornchurch

Suttons Lane in Hornchurch

Nineteen properties have been sold in three years on a Hornchurch street with RAF heritage. 

Suttons Lane in Hacton ward stretches from Hornchurch station, which is on the District line, to Hornchurch Country Park – on the former site of Hornchurch Airfield. 

The average price of property sold in the past three years was £408,632. 

The most expensive of these was 87 Suttons Lane, a 1,421 sqft three-bedroom semi-detached house which sold for £513,000. 

St George's Park, off Suttons Lane

St George's Park, off Suttons Lane

The area’s aeronautical history is celebrated at the RAF Hornchurch Heritage Centre, which opened on Battle of Britain Sunday last September

A hospital site on the street was sold for £40million in March 2018, in the biggest ever land sale by NHS Property Services. 

Developer Bellway London built 356 homes on the site, now known as St George’s Park. 

Properties in phase two of the development range from £264,500 for a studio apartment to £825,000 for a five-bedroom detached house. 

