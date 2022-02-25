Property spotlight: Five £500k homes sold in three years in Harold Wood cul-de-sac
- Credit: Daniel Gayne
Five homes in a Harold Wood cul-de-sac have been sold for more than half a million pounds in the last three years.
Tindall Close, RM3 OPB, is just a five-minute walk from Harold Wood railway station and is dominated by large, detached four-bedroom houses.
According to Rightmove, the price of properties in Tindall Close is up 26 per cent on last year.
The most expensive house sold on the close in recent years is number 11, which went for £665,000 in June 2021.
The four-bedroom property was listed as fitted out with a heated swimming pool.
In January of the same year, 37 Tindall Close sold for £527,000, while the previous June saw 50 Tindall Close, with its conservatory and off-street parking, go for £525,000.
In December 2019, 10 Tindall Close sold for £565,000, and in July, number 58 sold for £570,000.
Most Read
- 1 Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money
- 2 Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned
- 3 Couple's gelateria plans bring dessert parlour to Hornchurch
- 4 Performer speaks out about 'homophobia and racism' he faced growing up in Havering
- 5 Company ordered to pay over £1k over skip on Chadwell Heath road
- 6 'He was happy when everyone else was happy': Tributes to organ-donating Upminster father-of-two
- 7 Number of homes proposed for former Romford Ice Rink site decreased
- 8 Romford cop cleared of rape after prosecutors drop case
- 9 The extraordinary life of the Goat Woman of Havering-atte-Bower
- 10 Lowest Covid patient counts since December as legal restrictions end
Number 16, which features a detached double garage and a conservatory, was bought for £518,000 in January 2019.