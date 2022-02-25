News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle >

Property spotlight: Five £500k homes sold in three years in Harold Wood cul-de-sac

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:10 PM February 25, 2022
Tindall Close in Harold Wood

Tindall Close in Harold Wood - Credit: Daniel Gayne

Five homes in a Harold Wood cul-de-sac have been sold for more than half a million pounds in the last three years. 

Tindall Close, RM3 OPB, is just a five-minute walk from Harold Wood railway station and is dominated by large, detached four-bedroom houses. 

According to Rightmove, the price of properties in Tindall Close is up 26 per cent on last year. 

The most expensive house sold on the close in recent years is number 11, which went for £665,000 in June 2021. 

The four-bedroom property was listed as fitted out with a heated swimming pool.

Five homes in the cul-de-sac have been sold for more than half a million pounds in the last five years. 

Five homes in the cul-de-sac have been sold for more than half a million pounds in the last three years. - Credit: Daniel Gayne

In January of the same year, 37 Tindall Close sold for £527,000, while the previous June saw 50 Tindall Close, with its conservatory and off-street parking, go for £525,000. 

In December 2019, 10 Tindall Close sold for £565,000, and in July, number 58 sold for £570,000. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money
  2. 2 Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned
  3. 3 Couple's gelateria plans bring dessert parlour to Hornchurch
  1. 4 Performer speaks out about 'homophobia and racism' he faced growing up in Havering
  2. 5 Company ordered to pay over £1k over skip on Chadwell Heath road
  3. 6 'He was happy when everyone else was happy': Tributes to organ-donating Upminster father-of-two
  4. 7 Number of homes proposed for former Romford Ice Rink site decreased
  5. 8 Romford cop cleared of rape after prosecutors drop case
  6. 9 The extraordinary life of the Goat Woman of Havering-atte-Bower
  7. 10 Lowest Covid patient counts since December as legal restrictions end

Number 16, which features a detached double garage and a conservatory, was bought for £518,000 in January 2019. 

Harold Wood News

Don't Miss

Links Avenue

What are Romford's most and least expensive streets?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
A teenage boy was arrested for GBH near Courtyard Mews last night (February 17)

London Live News

Two police officers in hospital following Rainham 'disturbance'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon