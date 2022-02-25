Property spotlight: Five £500k homes sold in three years in Harold Wood cul-de-sac

Five homes in a Harold Wood cul-de-sac have been sold for more than half a million pounds in the last three years.

Tindall Close, RM3 OPB, is just a five-minute walk from Harold Wood railway station and is dominated by large, detached four-bedroom houses.

According to Rightmove, the price of properties in Tindall Close is up 26 per cent on last year.

The most expensive house sold on the close in recent years is number 11, which went for £665,000 in June 2021.

The four-bedroom property was listed as fitted out with a heated swimming pool.

Five homes in the cul-de-sac have been sold for more than half a million pounds in the last three years. - Credit: Daniel Gayne

In January of the same year, 37 Tindall Close sold for £527,000, while the previous June saw 50 Tindall Close, with its conservatory and off-street parking, go for £525,000.

In December 2019, 10 Tindall Close sold for £565,000, and in July, number 58 sold for £570,000.

Number 16, which features a detached double garage and a conservatory, was bought for £518,000 in January 2019.